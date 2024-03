Davis (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Pacers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis will shake off a questionable tag and return from a one-game absence. LeBron James (ankle) is also available. Over his last four appearances, Davis has averaged 28.8 points, 18.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals in 40.8 minutes per game.