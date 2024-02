Davis (Achilles) is available to play Thursday against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis has been bothered by several ailments throughout the season, but as has been the case, he'll be available and should handle his regular workload. Over his last 10 outings, Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 blocks across 35.1 minutes per game.