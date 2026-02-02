Lakers head coach JJ Redick said after Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Knicks that Reaves (calf) is day-to-day, and he's hopeful the guard will be back in action Tuesday in Brooklyn, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Reaves hasn't played since Dec. 25 after straining his left calf, but after five weeks on the sidelines, the 27-year-old looks to be on the cusp of a return. Redick emphasized that Reaves needs to be 100 percent confident in the health of his calf before playing again, but if he is able to complete a workout Monday without issue, he'll likely get the green light to suit up against the Nets. If Reaves is cleared for Tuesday's contest, he'll presumably operate under a minutes restriction.