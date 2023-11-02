Reaves produced 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 130-125 overtime victory over the Clippers.

Reaves struggled for much of Wednesday's contest, but he came up big when it mattered most, tallying seven of his 15 points in overtime. The 25-year-old complemented his scoring with seven dimes, seven assists and three steals in his best overall performance of the campaign. The Lakers will hope that the strong finish to Wednesday's OT victory gets Reaves going, as he came into the contest averaging a disappointing 10.0 points on 33.3 percent shooting from the field (including 25.0 percent from deep) over the team's first four games.