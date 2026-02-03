site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Lakers' Bronny James: Available Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
James (lower leg) is available for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
James is set to be available off the bench Tuesday. However, his presence doesn't appear to impact the Lakers' rotation in a significant way.
