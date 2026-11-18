Cooper finished with three points (0-1 FG, 3-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 118-114 overtime win over the Hornets.

Cooper made an encouraging first impression in his Lakers debut after signing a two-way contract Nov. 10. The rookie center played a meaningful reserve role despite limited offensive opportunities, providing rebounding and defensive energy in his first extended NBA action. His playing time is worth monitoring, though he remains a speculative fantasy option in deeper leagues.