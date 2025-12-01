Ayton exited Sunday's game and did not return due to right knee soreness, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Ayton appeared to be favoring his right knee, which is the same knee he has been experiencing discomfort in over the last week, before taking himself out of the game. The Lakers were sporting a comfortable lead, so it remains unclear if Ayton would have been able to return to the game had it been competitive. If he is forced to miss time, Jaxson Hayes figures to see an expanded role.