Ayton tallied 25 points (10-10 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block over 33 minutes during the Lakers' 110-93 win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Ayton was perfect from the field during Sunday's win, with his lone miss coming from the charity stripe. He didn't seem bothered by a left knee injury that kept him out of Saturday's loss to the Trail Blazers, grabbing a game-high 13 boards en route to his 16th double-double of the season (and third over his last four outings). Ayton has averaged 11.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 blocks over 29.1 minutes per game since Jan. 2.