Ayton had 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 win over the Timberwolves.

Ayton crafted his second double-double of the season during the thrilling last-second win. The Lakers are currently riddled with injuries, and Ayton is one of the last vestiges of what was the team's projected starting lineup to begin the season. He's enjoyed a solid start to the season, averaging 16.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots over five games.