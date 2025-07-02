Lakers' Deandre Ayton: Signs with LAL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ayton (calf) agreed to a two-year, $16.6 million contract with the Lakers on Wednesday, NBA reporter Jake Fischer reports.
After a two-year stint with the Blazers, Ayton heads to the Lakers to fill their void at the center position. The veteran big man averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the field during the 2024-25 campaign. He probably won't get the post touches he saw in Portland, but he should have more easy dives to the rim where he's fed for easy dunks by Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.
