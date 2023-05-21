Schroder recorded five points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one assist and one steal in 25 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 119-108 loss to the Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Schroder failed to offer anything of note in the Game 3 loss and sadly for the Lakers, he wasn't the only one. While he has had a few nice moments throughout the playoffs, his inability to provide consistent production remains an issue. No team has ever come back to win a series after trailing 3-0, something the Lakers will have to do should they hope to continue their season.