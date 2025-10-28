Vincent (ankle) is expected to miss two to four weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Vincent suffered a left ankle sprain Sunday against the Kings and is expected to miss multiple weeks while recovering. With both him and Luka Doncic (finger) sidelined for multiple games and Marcus Smart (quadriceps) also banged up, the depleted Lakers backcourt could give playing time to Bronny James, along with increased wing minutes for Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht.