Hayes contributed seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one block over 17 minutes during Monday's 136-105 win over the Hawks.

Hayes is having one of his best months in March, shooting 73.9 percent with averages of 5.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 15.6 minutes. From the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign to February, Hayes averaged 3.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per game, only seeing a substantial uptick in minutes when Anthony Davis was briefly sidelined. Expect the 23-year-old to continue receiving valuable playing time behind Davis moving forward.