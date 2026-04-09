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Lakers' Jaxson Hayes: Remaining out Thursday
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RotoWire Staff
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Hayes (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Hayes will miss a second consecutive game due to left foot soreness, and his next opportunity to play is Friday against the Suns. Maxi Kleber and Drew Timme should both operate in expanded roles for as long as Hayes is sidelined.