Hayes will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies with Anthony Davis (knee) unavailable, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Hayes was limited by foul trouble in his previous start this season and finished with just five points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one turnover to his credit over 20 minutes. However, he'll draw an extremely favorable matchup against a Memphis team featuring a bevy of players on two-way contracts and 10-day deals, so he could still be worth a dice roll in fantasy hoops.