Hayes (ankle) is expected to be sidelined 2-to-3 weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hayes returned from a six-game absence in Tuesday's game against the Suns and aggravated his sprained right ankle. The backup big man missed the team's last two games as a result and is now expected to be sidelined until mid-December. His earliest possible return date is seemingly Dec. 19 versus the Kings following the league's in-season tournament. In his absence, Rui Hachimura figures to continue being the prime source of depth in Los Angeles' frontcourt, while Christian Koloko and Max Christie could also see some extra run in the rotation. When healthy, Hayes is averaging 6.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks across 17.5 minutes per game.