James ended with 24 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 129-118 victory over the Bulls.

James got off to a strong start in this one, scoring 20 of his 24 points in the first half. While he shot 0-for-4 from the field and scored just four points in the second half, the superstar still finished as Los Angeles' second-leading scorer behind Luka Doncic (46 points). James was inefficient from three-point range and has shot just 27.3 percent from deep over his last three games. However, he has still reached the 20-point threshold in two of those three outings.