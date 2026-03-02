default-cbs-image
James (foot) will play Sunday against the Kings.

James was deemed a game-time decision Sunday due to arthritis in his left foot, but he will officially be available for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Over his last five games, the superstar holds averages of 18.2 points, 6.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per contest.

