Lakers' LeBron James: Available Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (foot) will play Sunday against the Kings.
James was deemed a game-time decision Sunday due to arthritis in his left foot, but he will officially be available for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Over his last five games, the superstar holds averages of 18.2 points, 6.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per contest.
