James closed with 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 37 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 win over the 76ers.

It was the seventh double-double of the season for James and the 612th of his Hall of Fame career. Since sitting out a Jan. 7 contest due to a foot issue, the 41-year-old is averaging 22.0 points, 6.7 assists, 5.9 boards, 1.3 steals and 1.2 threes over the last 15 games, and while there are signs of erosion in his skills -- James is shooting just 30.5 percent from three-point range during that time -- he still has plenty of offer on the court.