Lakers' LeBron James: Game-time decision for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
James (foot/sciatica) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.
James has been upgraded to questionable after sitting out the second half of a back-to-back Wednesday night against the Spurs. All indications point to him being ready to go Friday, but the team will have confirmation on his status closer to tipoff.
