James (back) took part in 5-on-5 drills while practicing with the G League's South Bay Lakers on Wednesday, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

James has been sidelined all season while recovering from sciatica on his right side, but he took a meaningful step toward making his 2025-26 debut by getting in his first practice of the campaign Wednesday. With the Lakers in the midst of a five-game road trip, James will likely continue to practice with South Bay over the next few days before the parent club returns to Los Angeles following Saturday's tilt in Milwaukee. Head coach JJ Redick wasn't willing to commit to James taking part in practice with the Lakers on Monday, making it unclear if the 21-time All-Star will be available for Tuesday's home game against the Jazz.