James finished with 28 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes during Sunday's 134-110 win over the Trail Blazers.

James connected on a trio of threes to go along with a handful of rebounds and assists and ending two points short of the 30-point mark in a blowout victory. James has tallied at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in 19 games this season, including in four straight contests. He has buried at least three threes in two of his last three outings.