James (ankle) didn't take part in Saturday's NBA All-Star practice but is still slated to serve as a captain and start for the Western Conference in Sunday's All-Star Game in Indianapolis, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

James sat out the Lakers' final game before the All-Star break Wednesday in Utah due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, though his absence in Los Angeles' 138-122 win was mainly for maintenance purposes in the second leg of a back-to-back set after he logged 31 minutes a night earlier in a 125-111 victory over Detroit. His absence from Saturday's practice doesn't look to be a result of any lingering concern with the ankle issue, either, as James notably sat out the pre-All-Star Game practice session in 2023 before playing in the exhibition a day later. He'll be making his NBA-record 20th All-Star Game appearance Sunday and will be joined in the starting five by Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic.