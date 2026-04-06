James closed Sunday's 134-128 loss to the Mavericks with 30 points (12-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-9 FT), nine rebounds, 15 assists and one steal in 39 minutes.

James struggled from three-point range, but other than that, he delivered a strong fantasy line while ending just one rebound shy of a triple-double. The All-Star forward will be forced to carry a heavier burden on offense for the time being due to the absences of Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique). If he can stay on the court, James should be a massive fantasy asset in the final week of the regular season.