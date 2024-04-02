James (ankle) is good to go for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
James and Anthony Davis (knee) have been cleared for action Tuesday, bringing the Lakers' typical rotation to full strength. James posted 22 points (8-17 FG), five rebounds and 12 assists against Toronto in a Jan. 9 victory.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Expected to play•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Drops nine threes, 40 points on Nets•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Will play Sunday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Teases triple-double in loss•