Doncic (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

As expected, Doncic will not be available for Saturday's contest while recovering from a left hamstring injury that he sustained during Thursday's win over the 76ers. There's optimism that the injury isn't severe enough for the superstar guard to be a long-term concern, and his next chance to play is Monday against the Thunder. The absence of Doncic could lead to Austin Reaves or Rui Hachimura entering the Lakers' starting lineup.