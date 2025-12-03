Doncic won't play in Thursday's game against the Raptors for personal reasons, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic will be sidelined for the opening leg of a back-to-back set on the road, and given the personal nature of his absence, it seems like a Friday absence is possible as well. The superstar guard has scored at least 30 points in seven straight games. With Marcus Smart (injury management) also sidelined Thursday, Gabe Vincent, Bronny James and Gabe Vincent could see an uptick in minutes.