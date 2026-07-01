Lakers' Luka Doncic: Set for larger role

Doncic (hamstring) is positioned to take on an even larger offensive role after LeBron James' departure from Los Angeles, Dan Woike of The Athletic opines.

The additions of Quentin Grimes, Walker Kessler and Sandro Mamukelashvili should give the Lakers more shooting, defense and frontcourt balance, but none of the newcomers will replace James' playmaking responsibilities. Doncic should remain the clear engine of the Lakers' offense entering 2026-27, with his usage and assist opportunities likely staying near elite levels.