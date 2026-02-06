Doncic won't return to Thursday's game against Philadelphia due to left leg soreness, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. He tallied 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes before departing.

Doncic went to the locker room during the second quarter and wasn't spotted on the bench to begin the third. The Lakers ruled him out for the night shortly after. Doncic can be considered day-to-day until the team has another update to share.