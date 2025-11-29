Doncic generated 35 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and one block over 40 minutes of Friday's 129-119 win over Dallas.

Doncic has been unstoppable lately, having delivered a double-double in four straight games and scoring at least 33 points in five consecutive contests. During that five-game stretch, Doncic is averaging 37.8 points, 9.6 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals.