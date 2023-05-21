Head coach Darvin Ham said Sunday that Bamba (ankle) is expected to be available for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Nuggets on Monday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Bamba has missed nine consecutive playoff contests due to left ankle soreness, and while it appears he'll likely be available for the must-win Game 4, it remains unclear how involved the big man will be in the postseason rotation. He didn't see any action in the first five matchups of the opening-round series versus Memphis but tallied three rebounds, one assist and one block in nine minutes during garbage time of Game 6. Bamba figures to be another body to throw at Jokic, but the two-time MVP has had the right answer to every adjustment made against him this postseason.