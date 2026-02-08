Hachimura totaled 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 28 minutes during Saturday's 105-99 victory over Golden State.

Hachimura was a big part of the Lakers offense in a win over Golden State. Four made threes ties a season-high for Hachimura, who got the starting nod in the absence of Luka Doncic who's nursing a hamstring injury. Los Angeles has three more games before the All-Star break.