Hachimura is in the starting five for Wednesday's preseason game against the Kings, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Hachimura will replace LeBron James (rest) in the starting lineup Wednesday. Hachimura is expected to compete with Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and Taurean Prince for a starting forward spot this season.
