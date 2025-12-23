Hachimura (groin) will remain on the inactive list for Tuesday's game in Phoenix, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com, head coach JJ Redick said Saturday that he was hopeful Hachimura would be able to make it back to the court in 3-5 days, so while Hachimura will miss his second straight game Tuesday, it sounds like there's a chance he could get back out there for Thursday's game against the Rockets. Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht will pick up the slack while Hachimura is out.