Pippen logged 31 points (12-21 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-3 FT), six assists, a rebound and a steal over 32 minutes of Saturday's 119-110 win over Salt Lake City.

Pippen was incredible yet again Saturday, pacing South Bay in points while turning the ball over just one time in the win. The undrafted rookie has made a case to be a long-term asset for the NBA Lakers given his incredible G League output and two-way contract.