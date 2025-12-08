Black provided 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block across 30 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 106-100 loss to New York.

The third-year guard produced his first double-double of the season and the second of his career, as he continues to fill a key role in the Orlando backcourt. Over the last 11 games (two starts), Black has averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 threes in 30.8 minutes a contest, but he could get a more consistent look in the starting five if Jalen Suggs (leg) winds up missing significant time after leaving Sunday's game early.