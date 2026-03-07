Black went to the locker room during the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to a back injury, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Black appeared to tweak his back while going for a steal and was replaced by Tristan da Silva at the 9:59 mark in the first quarter. While Black is in the locker room being evaluated by medical staff, da Silva, Jett Howard and Jevon Carter are all candidates to see more minutes off the bench.