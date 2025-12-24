Black produced 22 points (8-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 110-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

It's unclear how long Black's run of production will last, but the eventual returns of Franz Wagner (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (hip) will obviously have an adverse effect on his fantasy value. The increase for Black is easy to view, as he's averaged 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals over six games since joining the first unit.