Black posted 26 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and four steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 133-124 win over the Heat.

From a purely statistical perspective, this was one of Black's best performances of the season since he recorded at least two tallies in each of the five major categories while putting up at least 25 points for the first time since Jan. 11. Black has reached the 20-point threshold in five of his 12 appearances during January, a stretch in which he's averaging 16.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per contest.