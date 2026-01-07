Black supplied six points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to Washington.

Black and the rest of Orlando's starters did not play in the fourth quarter after the team fell behind by as many as 26 points. Head coach Jamahl Mosley stuck with the bench unit as they mounted a comeback that ultimately fell short. The 21-year-old guard logged just 20 minutes, his second-lowest total of the season and lowest since Nov. 14. It wasn't his cleanest performance when he did play, shooting just 30 percent from the field and tying a team high four turnovers. Black and the other Magic starters will have a chance to bounce back on Wednesday against the Nets.