Black finished Saturday's 119-105 loss to Cleveland with 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes.

This was a nice bounce-back performance from Black, who was held to just four points on 1-for-11 shooting in Thursday's loss to the Hornets. Aside from the four-point stinker, Black has been playing well over the past six games, contributing top-100 value behind averages of 17.8 points, 5.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 triples and 1.0 steals per contest.