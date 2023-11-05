Black tallied 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Saturday's 120-101 win over the Lakers.

Making his first career start while Markelle Fultz (knee) was sidelined, Black played turnover-free basketball over his 30 minutes of court time but took on a minuscule 8.2 percent usage rate, the lowest among all nine of the Magic's rotation players on the day. Though his fantasy value will be on the upswing if Fultz misses more time, Black's line from Saturday doesn't inspire much confidence that he'll offer major upside during his rookie season.