Black chipped in 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 103-91 loss to the 76ers.

It was an strong bounce-back performance for Black, who has scored just 11 total points over the prior two games. The third-year guard continues to see elevated usage with a number of key Magic players on the shelf, including Jalen Suggs (knee), and Black has started 15 straight contests, averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.1 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks over that period.