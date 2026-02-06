Black closed with 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Thursday's 118-98 win over Brooklyn.

Black's breakout season continued with another standout performance Thursday. With the Magic trading away Tyus Jones, Black's competition for minutes remains non-existent. Across 50 regular-season appearances, Black holds averages of 15.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 three-pointers.