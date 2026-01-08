Black provided five points (2-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 104-103 overtime win over the Nets.

Black has been struggling over the past two games, going 5-for-21 from the floor and 1-for-9 from distance. The third-year guard has hit a rough patch, but he was playing well enough before this cold streak to justify holding in standard formats.