Black isn't starting Monday's game against the Knicks.

A previous report had Black returning to the starting lineup in place of Chuma Okeke, but Orlando will stick with the same first five they've had the previous four games, meaning Jalen Suggs, Caleb Houstan, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze will start alongside Okeke. Black posted 13 points in 33 minutes off the bench during a losing effort versus Oklahoma City on Saturday, but he's still averaging just 4.2 points per game over his last four appearances as a reserve.