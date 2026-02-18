site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: magics-jett-howard-available-for-thursday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Magic's Jett Howard: Available for Thursday
•
1 min read
Howard (ankle) will be available for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Howard saw a total of six minutes over his last two appearances for Orlando, so his availability won't matter much in fantasy hoops.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Kirien Sprecher
• 5 min read