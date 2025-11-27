Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Available for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Isaac (back) is available for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Isaac was a late scratch Tuesday due to back spasms, but he's no longer appearing on the injury report. He's had a very minimal role in Orlando's rotation, even with Paolo Banchero (groin) sidelined.
