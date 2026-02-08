Isaac ended with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one block across three minutes during Saturday's 120-117 victory over Utah.

Isaac continues to play a minimal role, having now logged no more than 15 minutes in 15 of his past 16 appearances. At this point, it's hard to consider him an every-night part of the rotation, eliminating all of his fantasy appeal. In 41 games thus far, he has averaged just 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10.1 minutes per contest.