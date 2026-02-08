default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Isaac ended with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one block across three minutes during Saturday's 120-117 victory over Utah.

Isaac continues to play a minimal role, having now logged no more than 15 minutes in 15 of his past 16 appearances. At this point, it's hard to consider him an every-night part of the rotation, eliminating all of his fantasy appeal. In 41 games thus far, he has averaged just 2.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10.1 minutes per contest.

More News