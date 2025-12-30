Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Magic's Jonathan Isaac: Fails to return Monday
Isaac (knee) didn't return to Monday's game against Toronto.
Isaac wasn't feeling quite right during his first stint off the bench, and he wasn't utilized the rest of the way after being diagnosed with left knee soreness. He can be considered day-to-day until further notice.